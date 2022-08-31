NEW BETHLEHEM – After several years of preparation and dedication by a group of local veterans, work is complete on the Redbank Valley’s newest veterans park.
“Today is a momentous occasion,” Walter W. Craig Post 354 American Legion member Don Jeffers said as he welcomed the large crowd of area veterans, elected officials and community members gathered in New Bethlehem on Saturday, Aug. 27 for the park’s dedication. “I thank you all for being here.”
Nestled along Arch Street in New Bethlehem, Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park has been a project of the local American Legion Post, with the vision dating back approximately eight years to a basement conversation between Legion post commander Ray Ishman and member Terry George.
“I’ve been a member of the Veterans Park and Memorial in Rimersburg for a number of years...[and] I couldn’t imagine why, when New Bethlehem is a little bigger than Rimersburg, there was no veterans park here,” George, who served as the keynote speaker for Saturday’s dedication ceremony, said in his address.
George and Ishman later explained that plans for the veterans park really began to take shape after a proposed project to convert the old railroad yard east of Wood Street into a community park, with one portion designed to honor those who served in the armed forces, failed to come to fruition.
“Numerous meetings were held, and finally Ray took the idea and ran with it,” George said in his speech. “He and others have made what we have here today a reality.”
According to Ishman, the American Legion purchased the Arch Street property in November 2018, with construction on the park beginning in spring 2019.
“We lost practically all of 2020, but we picked it up again last year,” Ishman said of the construction process.
Ishman and George pointed out that while there were a total of 17 local veterans who helped with the project along the way, a core group of 10 men — Carl Reese, William Dinger, Terry George, Michael Mazzocco, Bob Hodge (who passed away before the park’s completion), Larry Boddorf, Pete Barrett, Glenn Neiswonger, Clifton Sherry Jr., William Eberle, Robert Fink and Ray Ishman — were vital components of the park’s completion.
“The youngest of us was 65 and three of us were 77 years old,” George said, noting that together the group of veteran volunteers used shovels and wheel barrows to move 135 tons of limestone for drainage, placed 385 bags of mulch and helped construct a wall around the park consisting of 1,460 blocks weighing 65 pounds each. “Thanks to those individuals, we now have a park that we can be proud of, and we can now share that accomplishment with others.”
The park is centered around three flag poles showcasing the Pennsylvania Flag, the POW/MIA Flag and the American Flag, which was raised for the first time during Saturday’s ceremony. Surrounding the flag poles are five black granite monuments representing the five branches of the United States Military, with corresponding flags, along with a monument for the Merchant Marines.
The park’s outer circle culminates at the back of the property with seven large black granite monuments, each depicting recognizable scenes from a specific war or conflict — the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam War and the Gulf Wars.
“All of the monuments are from Korb Monuments of DuBois,” Ishman said, noting that two walkways usher visitors around the park to view the monuments.
The park, which is ADA accessible, also features two benches — which were donated by the Hawthorn Lions Club and the Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club — dedicated to POW/MIAs and all veterans, as well as 320 pavers depicting the names of veterans from the Redbank Valley that are clustered throughout.
“The pavers were purchased by individuals,” Ishman explained, adding that pavers can still be purchased for $100 in honor or memory of any veteran who has once lived or currently lives in the Redbank Valley School District. Applications for the pavers are available at the Redbank Valley Public Library. “If you’ve lived here at one time, or are living here now, you are eligible.”
The pavers were just one of several fundraising efforts hosted by the American Legion to help fund the construction of the park.
“For the most part, we’ve gone out and raised the money to do this,” Ishman said, noting that the Legion has hosted gun and other raffles over the last couple of years, as well as sought private and corporate donors.
In addition to the volunteers and Korb Monuments, Ishman said the park was also made possible by the professional expertise of First Impression Landscape of Kittanning for helping to build the wall around the park, Aaron Electric for installing the lights and Beamer Enterprises for placing the security system and helping with the sound for the dedication ceremony. Some stone was also donated by IA Construction and trucking for the stone was provided by Monrean Trucking.
“We have felt tremendous support from our town, the borough and our neighbors,” Jeffers said in his remarks.
The efforts of the veteran volunteers were also recognized by state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) and American Legion District 27 Commander Carl Young, who both offered comments at the ceremony on their hard work and dedication to the project. Also on hand at the ceremony were Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius and Clarion County Veterans Affairs director Judy Zerbe.
“Many phone calls, many hours of planning and preparing, many long back-breaking hours of moving dirt, gravel and stone, and laying heavy blocks have finally culminated into this beautiful space where veterans, town people and visitors can come to relax and reflect,” Lee Ann Ishman said on behalf of the spouses of the volunteers. “You have literally moved mountains to make this veterans memorial park a reality; one that the New Bethlehem and surrounding areas can be extremely proud of.”
As a thank you not only for their work on the park, but for their military service, Lee Ann Ishman surprised the veteran volunteers — which also include Gary Boddorf, Alan Delp, Don Jeffers, Mel Lufsey and Gene Mills — with plans to send them on a no cost trip to Washington, D.C. to visit several monuments and other landmarks courtesy of Honor Flight Pittsburgh.
Reflecting on the now-completed project, Ray Ishman and George said they hope the park stands as a constant reminder of the true cost of freedom.
“Even though it was hard work, working with the guys was rewarding,” Ray Ishman said. “I hope the community realizes that the nice things they are afforded today were paid for by someone else.”