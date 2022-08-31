NEW BETHLEHEM – After several years of preparation and dedication by a group of local veterans, work is complete on the Redbank Valley’s newest veterans park.

“Today is a momentous occasion,” Walter W. Craig Post 354 American Legion member Don Jeffers said as he welcomed the large crowd of area veterans, elected officials and community members gathered in New Bethlehem on Saturday, Aug. 27 for the park’s dedication. “I thank you all for being here.”

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos