DUBOIS – The boards of directors of both WRC Senior Services and Penn Highlands Healthcare have signed a Definitive Agreement between the two organizations that would integrate WRC Senior Services into the Penn Highlands Healthcare system.
It was announced yesterday (Tuesday) that the WRC Senior Services Board of Directors determined that Penn Highlands Healthcare “would be a perfect partner to continue to provide care for seniors in the area.”
The mission of Penn Highlands Healthcare is to provide exceptional care through its community-based health system.
“At WRC, we offer a full continuum of senior living services by providing personalized care to better meet the needs of our residents” said Barbara Sepich, President/CEO of WRC. “Penn Highlands currently has two senior living communities, so they are very familiar with the senior living industry and what is best for aging adults, which is why we are excited for this affiliation.”
The affiliation with Penn Highlands Healthcare, anticipated to take effect in fall of this year, is designed to strengthen the delivery of healthcare services in the community and specifically to aging adults.
The board’s key objectives that guided the search for a new partner included:
• Continue the spirit of the mission, vision and values of WRC Senior Services.
• Maintain and expand key programs to WRC Senior Services residents.
• Attract and retain high-quality staff members.
• Preserve jobs in the area while providing competitive wages and benefits.
“Penn Highlands is committed to expand senior living care,” said Robert Ordiway, chairman of the Penn Highlands Healthcare Board of Directors, “We are looking forward to the affiliation with WRC Senior Services as it will allow Penn Highlands Healthcare to better serve senior adults in Clarion, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties.”
Bruce Pierson, chairman of the Board of Directors for WRC Senior Services, said, “Penn Highlands Healthcare not only knows community healthcare, but they know what aging adults need as they age. WRC Senior Services sees this affiliation to be a positive, not just to the organization and staff, but for the residents and their families, as well.”
“WRC Senior Services has a long history of caring for our seniors in our service area with strong values and a great vision, which is why we are excited for the opportunity to partner with them,” said Penn Highlands CEO Steven Fontaine.
The signing of the Definitive Agreement means that WRC Senior Services and Penn Highlands Healthcare have agreed to the terms and conditions of a prospective affiliation. Throughout the next several months, both parties will engage in additional due diligence, research and discussions to facilitate a smooth integration of WRC Senior Services into Penn Highlands Healthcare once regulatory approval of the affiliation is secured.
WRC, which dates back to 1883 as the Women’s Relief Corps, has grown to provide a full continuum of care for residents with facilities in Clarion, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties. WRC Senior Services is a non-profit organization.
Penn Highlands Healthcare was officially formed on Sept. 30, 2011, and is comprised of six hospitals — Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Penn Highlands Tyrone. Its business continuum also includes a home care agency, Penn Highlands Community Nurses; two long-term care facilities, Pinecrest Manor and Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor; and a senior residential living facility, Elco Glen.
Through this partnership, Penn Highlands Healthcare has evolved into an organization with approximately 4,700 workers in 120-plus locations throughout 13 counties in North Central/Western Pennsylvania that include community medical buildings, outpatient facilities, surgery centers and physician practices.