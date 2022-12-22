RIMERSBURG – Just under 1,300 wreaths were placed on veterans’ graves in the Rimersburg and Sligo areas as part of the third annual Wreaths Across America program.
Organizer Tina Flick said that Saturday’s program at the Rimersburg Cemetery was a success, and that volunteers had the honor of placing 1,296 wreaths at cemeteries in the area, including: Rimersburg, Seceder, Mausoleum, Sligo, Grandview, UP Church, Randolph, Duncan, Independent, Bethesda and Lawsonham.
The major event sponsor for this year’s program was Rimersburg VFW Post No. 7132, and a Diamond Level sponsor was added this year in memory of Sgt. Earle Q. McNutt.
Gold Level sponsors included: American Legion Post 454, Rimersburg United Methodist Church in memory of the late Darrell Shick, and Knox Legion Riders Chapter 720.
There were also four Silver Level sponsors, including Haws Ricker Insurance, Gerry and Sharon Borovick, the Milkhouse Grille and the Shelley Schons Family.
Bronze Level sponsors included: The Ackerman Family; Bauer Hillis Funeral Home; Bob and Brenda Brinker; the Brothers family, including Charlie, Pat, Jeremy, Karissa and Bradyn; the Campbell/Kifer Family; CBF Contracting Inc.; Alan and Cathy Clark; the Corle/Coradi Family; Tom Custer; Dan and Tina Davis; Rod and Debbie Flick; Brad and Sally George; the Butch and Susan Guntrum Family; Hagan Industrial; the Larry Jordan Family; Tom Kennedy; Mary Kline; Paula Kline Lojak; Korner Restaurant; Arny and Cathy McKinney; Mike and Sarah Meals; the Family of Jim and Margaret Miller; Peggy Mortimer; Myers Tire & Service; Heb and Becky Radaker; Elizabeth Randolph; Randolph’s Gun Shop; Rimersburg Beverage; Rimersburg Lions Club; Steve and Chrissy Switzer; and Bonnie Taylor. Anyone interested in sponsoring wreaths for next year should contact Tina Flick at (814) 229-9297. The wreaths are $15 each, but a buy-one-get-one special is in effect until Jan. 15, 2023.