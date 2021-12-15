RIMERSBURG – The 2nd Annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony will be held in the Rimersburg Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 18, beginning at noon.
The program will take place at the cemetery chapel, followed by the placing of wreaths on the graves of veterans in the cemetery.
Wreaths Across America is an event that is held at the same time all over the United States to honor fallen veterans. After wreaths are placed, refreshments will be provided for those in attendance.
Volunteers will remove the wreaths on Saturday, Jan. 15.