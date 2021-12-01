KITTANNING – The write-in results from last month’s general election have been released in Armstrong County.
The following is a list of the local races from northern municipalities in the county in which write-in candidates were the top vote-getters:
Bradys Bend
Township
• Auditor (6-year) — Desiree Stimac, 3 write-in votes.
• Constable — David R. Lewis, Gary M. Slaughenhoupt and Brad Jordan, all tied with 2 write-in votes.
Dayton Borough
• Council (2-year) — Robert Olinger, 2 write-in votes.
• Constable — James Marshall, 3 write-in votes.
Madison Township
• Inspector of Elections — Gail Traister, 3 write-in votes.
Mahoning Township
• Auditor (6-year) — Dylan Zimmerman, 41 write-in votes.
• Constable — Ted Wells, 4 write-in votes.
Parker City
• Council, 1st Ward (4-year, vote for 2) — Tom Courson and Scott Parks, 3 write-in votes apiece.
• Council, 1st Ward (2-year, vote for 2) — Scott Parks, 3 write-in votes; Melissa Lewis, Rick Amsler, Dale Heeter, Mike Parks, Ronald Boltz and Robert Trill, each tied with 1 write-in vote.
• Council, 2nd Ward (4-year, vote for 2) — Scott Parks, 11 write-in votes; William McCall, 4 write-in votes.
• Council, 2nd Ward (2-year, vote for 1) — Scott Parks, 9 write-in votes.
• Auditor (6-year) — Sandi Delair, 6 write-in votes.
• Auditor (2-year) — Lisa Bartley and Brock Felix, tied with 3 write-in votes.
• Tax Collector — Linda Strauser, 5 write-in votes.
• Constable — Bill McCall, Michael Parks, Duwayne Amsler and Norris S. Caldwell, tied with 1 write-in vote apiece.
• Judge of Elections, 1st Ward — Sandra Delair, 2 write-in votes.
• Inspector of Elections, 1st Ward — Nancy Trill, 1 write-in vote.
• Judge of Elections, 2nd Ward — Maxine Milford, 6 write-in votes.
• Inspector of Elections, 2nd Ward — Maxine Milford, 4 write-in votes.
Pine Township
• Auditor (6-year) — Cresta L. McGinnis, 7 write-in votes.
• Constable — Jason McCory and Earl Slagle Jr., tied with 1 write-in vote.
Redbank Township
• Auditor (6-year) — Amber Kimmel, Brenda Shick, Cindy Morgan and David S. Thomas, tied with 1 write-in vote apiece.
• Auditor (4-year) — Amber Kimmel, Cindy Morgan and David S. Thomas, tied with 1 write-in vote apiece.
• Judge of Elections — Lyanne McCrea, 1 write-in vote.
• Inspector of Elections — Lucina Morgan, 3 write-in votes.
• Constable — Corey Botelho, 2 write-in votes.
South Bethlehem
Borough
• Council — Melvin Blake, 5 write-in votes.
• Judge of Elections — John Gerow, 7 write-in votes.
Wayne Township
• Constable — Bill Rupert, Jeffrey Beers, James Gearhart, Nathan Barnett, Don Waddings, Ronald E. Oroske Sr. and Justin Reichard, tied with 1 write-in vote apiece.