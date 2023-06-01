CLARION and KITTANNING – For voters who turned out several weeks ago to cast their ballots in the primary election, many encountered slim to nonexistent candidates listed for many borough, township and school director offices.
After tallying the write-in votes, some of those vacant positions should have candidates listed on the ballots for the general election in November.
Although no one in Clarion or Armstrong counties appears to have secured enough write-in votes (100 needed) to get on the ballot for countywide offices, a number of municipal write-in candidates captured at least 10 votes needed to move on to the November ballots.
In The Leader-Vindicator’s main readership area, they include:
CLARION COUNTY
Clarion Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — Patrick Aaron received 15 Republican write-in votes.
East Brady Borough
• Council (4-year) — Devin Weidenhof received 14 Democratic and 27 Republican write-in votes, while Barb Mortimer received 36 Democratic write-in votes.
• Council (2-year) — Devin Weidenhof received 15 Republican write-in votes.
Limestone Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — Harry Smathers received 14 Democratic write-in votes.
New Bethlehem
Borough
• Council (4-year) — Brian Fox received 17 Republican write-in votes, and Scott Barrett received 14 Republican write-in votes.
Redbank Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — Simon Brosius received 20 Democratic and 79 Republican write-in votes.
Sligo Borough
• Council (4-year) — Susan Risher received 12 Republican write-in votes.
ARMSTRONG
COUNTY
Bradys Bend
Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — Bob Kabay received 45 Republican write-in votes.
• Supervisor (2-year) — Bob Kabay received 50 Republican write-in votes.
Dayton Borough
• Council (4-year) — Stacey Hilliard received 25 Republican write-in votes, and Donald Wadding received 21 Republican write-in votes.
Redbank Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — David Thomas received 10 Republican write-in votes.
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Redbank Valley
• Region I School Director — William Reddinger received 21 Democratic and 74 Republican write-in votes.
• Region III School Director — Christopher B. Adams received 38 Republican write-in votes.