SOUTH BUFFALO TWP. – Last week, South Buffalo Township Police contacted an Armstrong County humane police officer (HPO) for assistance with an injured cat found at the intersection of Iron Bridge and Freeport Road in South Buffalo Township.
Residents had tried to help the cat by providing food and water, however, the cat was in poor shape when the HPO arrived. The gray cat, named Buffy by the officer, was transported to Altmeyer Veterinary Hospital in Kittanning for treatment where she was estimated to be about 9 months old. She had recently had kittens.
They found a bullet hole in her head. Due to the severity of Buffy's injuries, she was humanely euthanized.
"It is illegal to shoot, drown, poison or otherwise kill dogs and cats, whether they belong to you, someone else, or are unowned. In almost all circumstances euthanasia must be done by a licensed veterinarian," said HPO Chris Jirak O'Donnell, who represents Orphans of the Storm.
Under Pennsylvania law, a person shooting a cat can be charged with a felony of the third degree which is punishable by up to seven years in jail and/or a $15,000 fine.
Authorities are searching for the person who shot Buffy. Anyone having information is asked to email HPO O'Donnell at humaneofficerac@gmail.com.
Information is available at www.humaneanimalallies.org on laws protecting animals.