ALCOLA – If you could have a family member or friend “arrested” for charity, how much would you pay? If you did find yourself arrested, how much “bail” would you be willing to post for your release?
Attendees at this year’s Clarion County Fair can find out the answers to these questions by participating in a new “You’re Under Arrest” fundraiser hosted by the Walter W. Craig Post 354 American Legion.
According to Ray Ishman, Legion post commander, the “You’re Under Arrest” fundraiser allows fair attendees to donate money to have a family member or friend “arrested” by the American Legion.
“Visit the American Legion table at the fair and make a donation of at least $2 or more to have a friend or family member arrested,” Ishman said, explaining that an arrest warrant will then be filled out and the arrestee will be located within the fairgrounds. “The individual will be found and placed under arrest by a sheriff.”
If the arrestee doesn’t want to go to jail, they have the option to post bail and remain free by matching the amount paid to have them arrested. If they choose to go to jail, they will be given a jumpsuit and placed behind bars for 10 minutes.
“This is a fundraising event and is not intended to embarrass anyone,” Ishman said, noting that individuals will not be forced to participate if they don’t want to.
Ishman said he got the idea for the “You’re Under Arrest” fundraiser from a similar event that his base hosted at a festival in Germany during his time in the Air Force.
“I thought it would be a good fundraiser because it’s different,” Ishman said of why he decided to bring the event to the Clarion County Fair to benefit the local American Legion, pointing out that people seem to be getting tired of traditional raffles and fundraisers. “We just thought it was time to try something different.”
All proceeds from the arrests will go toward the upkeep of the new Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park along Arch Street in New Bethlehem.
Although the concept may seem new, Ishman said the arresting fundraiser actually made its debut at the fairgrounds many years ago when he ran the municipal park in Alcola after returning to the area from his military service.
“We did it to raise money for the park,” he said, recalling that a member from the musical group “The Dells,” who were performing at the fair, paid to have a bandmate arrested. “They told me that he got a speeding ticket going through Tennessee, so I got one of the security guards and we placed him under arrest.”
Ishman said he is looking forward to the return of the “You’re Under Arrest” fundraiser to the July 23-29 fair and hopes that people will take it for what it’s meant to be.
“It’s simply meant to be fun; and the keyword is fun,” Ishman said, noting that people will be able to take photos at the jail cell, and arrestees will be able to keep their arrest warrant as a souvenir. “It’s a great way for friends and family to have fun with each other.”
“We’re really just looking for the community’s support at the fair,” he added.