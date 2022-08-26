ALCOLA – Multiple contests in various categories were held at the Clarion County Fair for the youths in the 4-H program. Here are the names of the official winners.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 4:48 pm
ALCOLA – Multiple contests in various categories were held at the Clarion County Fair for the youths in the 4-H program. Here are the names of the official winners.
4-H & VOCATIONAL HOME & DAIRY
Foods & Nutrition (Biscotti): 1 — Lilliane Barnett of Templeton; 2 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 3 — Emelia Barnett of Templeton; 4 — Cadence Adams of New Bethlehem; 5 — Madison Murphy of Marienville.
4-H & VOCATIONAL CLOTHING (Purse/bag): 1 — Emelia Barnett of Templeton; 2 — Stephenie Draa of Mayport.
4-H & VOCATIONAL CLOTHING (Other): 1 — Lilliane Barnett of Templeton; 2 — Isabella Faulk of New Bethlehem; 3 — Alaina Ortz of New Bethlehem.
4-H & VOCATIONAL ARTS & CRAFTS (Drawing, Level 2): 1 — Soraya Manno of Brookville.
4-H & VOCATIONAL ARTS & CRAFTS (Painting Level 2): 1 — Soraya Manno of Brookville.
4-H & VOCATIONAL ARTS & CRAFTS (Printing Level 2): 1 — Soraya Manno of Brookville.
4-H & VOCATIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY (Basic Photography – Scrapbook): 1 — Jedidiah Manno of Brookville.
HOME FURNISHINGS AND MANAGEMENT (Babysitting): 1 — Cadence Adams of New Bethlehem.
DEVELOPMENT (Club Scrapbooking): 1 — Country Kidz of New Bethlehem; 2 — Silver Spurs 4-H Club of Knox.
CONSERVATION (Wildlife/Detective/Poster about animals): 1 — Stephenie Draa of Mayport.
CONSERVATION (Hiking): 1 — Jasmine Joiner of Mayport: 2 — Kale Barnett of Templeton; 3 — Heagen McCauley of New Bethlehem; 4 —Dalton Traister of Templeton; 5 — Stephenie Draa of Mayport.
ENGINEERING PROJECTS (Solar Cooker): 1 — Theo Manno of Brookville.
ENGINEERING PROJECTS (Measure Up): 1 — Ryder Ortz of New Bethlehem; 2 — Roy Zeigler III of Rimersburg; 3 — Willy Belfield of New Bethlehem and Gage Adams of New Bethlehem.
ENGINEERING PROJECTS (Making the Cut): 1 — Lucas Short of Marienville.
ENGINEERING PROJECTS (Nailing it Together): 1 — Brayden McCauley of New Bethlehem; 2 — Nolan Barnett of Templeton.
SMALL ANIMALS (Purrfect Pets – Poster, Care of the Cat): 1 — Stephenie Draa of Mayport.
SMALL ANIMALS (Wiggles to Wags – Poster, Care of the Dog): 1 — Stephenie Draa of Mayport.
HEALTH & FITNESS (First Aid, first aid kit): 1 — Stephenie Draa of Mayport.
GROUP EXHIBITS (Other): 1 — Electrotechs, 4-H of Knox; 2 — Country Kidz of New Bethlehem; 3 — Sharp Shooters of Fairmount City; 4 — Teen Council of Shippenville.
GROUP EXHIBITS (Other): 1 — Cub Scouts, Pack 403 of New Bethlehem; 2 — Boy Scouts, Pack 403 of New Bethlehem.
DRUG POSTERS (Grades 1-3): 1 — Willy Belfield of New Bethlehem.
DRUG POSTERS (School Projects, Ages 8-11): 1 — Willy Belfield of New Bethlehem.
