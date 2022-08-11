ALCOLA – The Youth Carcass Show recently took place at the Clarion County Fair.
Premiums were $10 for first, $8 for second, $6 for third, $4 for fourth and $2 for fifth.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$11.95
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$69.95
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$139.95
|for 365 days
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$5.50
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$16.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ALCOLA – The Youth Carcass Show recently took place at the Clarion County Fair.
Premiums were $10 for first, $8 for second, $6 for third, $4 for fourth and $2 for fifth.
LIGHT WEIGHT CARCASS GOAT: 1 — Regina Snyder of Corsica; 2 — Dalton Traister of Templeton.
MIDDLE WEIGHT CARCASS GOAT: 1 — Jacob Minich of Fairmount City; 2 — Jasmine Joiner of Mayport.
HEAVY WEIGHT CARCASS GOAT: 1 — Kylee King of Emlenton.
CARCASS WETHER LAMB, LIGHT: 1 — Brielle Hornberger of New Bethlehem; 2 — Manny Reitz of Fairmount City; 3 — Iris Reitz of Fairmount City.
CARCASS WETHER LAMB, MEDIUM: 1 — Emelia Barnett of Templeton.
CARCASS WETHER LAMB, HEAVY: 1 — Lilliane Barnett of Templeton; 2 — MacKenna Rankin of New Bethlehem; 3 — Libby Rapp of Mayport.
LIGHTWEIGHT BEEF CARCASS: 1 —Hunter Hetrick of New Bethlehem; 2 — Jordan Smith of Hawthorn; 3 — Kate Grafton of Mayport; 4 — Jeb Rapp of Mayport.
MEDIUM WEIGHT BEEF CARCASS: 1 — Bailey Snyder of Mayport; 2 — Mya Monrean of Fairmount City; 3 — Broc Monrean of Fairmount City.
HEAVY WEIGHT BEEF CARCASS: 1 — Landree Wilson of Templeton; 2 — Colton Cicciarelli of New Bethlehem; 3 — Cole Monrean of Fairmount City.
LIGHT WEIGHT CARCASS SWINE: 1 — Landon Hornberger of New Bethlehem; 2 — Kendra Smith of Sligo; 3 — Luke Grafton of Mayport; 4 — Bella Wheeler of Knoz; 5 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 6 — Jaron Minich of New Bethlehem; 7 — Wyatt Byers of Fairmount City.
MIDDLE WEIGHT CARCASS SWINE: 1 — Marshall Nolf of Mayport; 2 — Isabella Faulk of New Bethlehem; 3 — Heagen McCauley of New Bethlehem; 4 — Brayden McCauley of New Bethlehem; 5 — Nolan Barnett of Templeton; 6 — Leyton Barger of Rimersburg.
HEAVY WEIGHT CARCASS SWINE: 1 — Kade Minnick of Rimersburg; 2 — Josie Kriebel of Sligo; 3 — Lillian Myers of Rimersburg; 4 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 5 — Easton Bish of Templeton; 6 — Lucas Short of Marienville; 7 — Brayden Callazzo of Rimersburg.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.