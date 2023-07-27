ALCOLA – The Clarion County Fair has awarded ribbons to youths competing in a variety of engineering categories including energy, electric heating, small engines, wood science and more.
Premiums for these contests are $5 for first, $4 for second, $3 for third, $2 for fourth and $1 for fifth.
Wood Science
Measure Up: 1 — Tyler Smith of Sligo; 2 — Heagen McCauley of New Bethlehem; 3 — Dawson Smith of Sligo; 4 — Leyton Barger of Rimersburg; 5 — Gage Adams of New Bethlehem; 6 — Stephenie Draa of Mayport; 7 — Willy Belfield of New Bethlehem; 8 — Dalton Traister of Templeton.
Making the Cut: 1 — Lucas Short of Rimersburg; 2 — Kale Barnett of Templeton; 3 — Jasmine Joiner of Mayport.
Nailing it Together: 1 — Nolan Barnett of Templeton; 2 — Brayden McCauley of New Bethlehem.
Junk Drawer Robotics, Poster of the engineering design process: 1 — Ellie Lynn Miller of Knox; 2 — Carter Hagan of Strattanville; 3 — Joey Kelsh of Lucinda; 4 — Forest Caldwell of Strattanville; 5 — Cadence Cyphert of Sligo; 6 — Sadie Daniels of Fairmount City; 7 — Cooper Hagan of Strattanville.
Poster on Aspects of Robotics: 1 — Eva Apel of Knox; 2 — Mahahal Khalid of Clarion; 3 — Carter Dechant of Shippenville; 4 — Jesse Keen of Knox; 5 — Eli Hawkins of New Bethlehem; 6 — Caleb Cserr of Mayport; 7 — Isaac Cserr of Mayport; 8 — Alayna Hawkins of New Bethlehem; 9 — Ian Gatesman of Strattanville; 10 — Trajan Sloan of Clarion.
Group Exhibits
4-H, FFA and FHA: 1 — 4-H Electrotechs of Knox; 2 — Country Kidz of New Bethlehem; 3 — Clarion County Robotics Club of Shippenville; 4 — Teen Council of Shippenville; 5 — Clarion 4-H, Cloverbud Club of Shippenville.