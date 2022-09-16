Harrisburg – Governor Tom Wolf announced last week that the Biden Administration has awarded Pennsylvania $25.4 million to invest in clean transportation through the state's plan for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure deployment. Pennsylvania is one of the first states in the nation to be approved for this first round of funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

"Addressing the global threat of climate change is a top priority throughout my administration and it's a priority that President Joe Biden and I share. Investing in EV infrastructure is a critical way to reduce greenhouse gases and make EV chargers accessible for more Pennsylvanians," Gov. Wolf said. "I'm grateful that the Biden Administration has committed a significant portion of the landmark Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for clean transportation, and that Pennsylvania will receive this initial investment to support our state's efforts."

