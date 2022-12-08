Harrisburg – More than 450 vehicles no longer used by commonwealth agencies will be put up for auction on Tuesday, December 13 at 10:00 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road.
An in-person preview of vehicles has begun and will run through Sunday, December 11.
This auction will feature a number of vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies including: 2014 Ford Taurus; 2011 BMW X5; and 2007 Lincoln MKV, 2001 Chrysler 300M and a 1994 Buick Park Avenue.
Vehicle offerings will include a variety of 4-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pickup trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans from the previously mentioned manufacturers and more. Included in the vehicles that will be offered for public purchase will be a number of Police Interceptor sedans and SUVs. In addition several utility/box trucks will be available in this auction.
Pre-registration and in-person previewing of the vehicles begins on Thursday, December 8 through Sunday, December 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day at the Grantville auction site. During that same time frame, individuals interested in personally viewing the vehicles can do so. Pre-registration is mandatory and must be completed on or before Sunday, December 11 at 4:00 p.m. There will be no registration on the day of the auction.
The auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13. Buyers must purchase with certified funds in the form of money order, cashier's check or certified check – made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.” No cash will be accepted.
The December auction is the final auction of 2022. More information on this auction, registration information, payment conditions and a complete listing of vehicles is available on the DGS Auto Auction Information page.