New Bethlehem, PA (16242)

Today

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.