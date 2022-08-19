HARRISBURG – In honor of Help America Vote Day, Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh M. Chapman is encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to serve as poll workers for the Nov. 8 election.

“It takes thousands of poll workers staffing the more than 9,000 voting locations to make safe and secure elections happen in the commonwealth,” Chapman said. “Poll workers are your friends, family members and neighbors, and they come from all walks of life to make democracy a reality.”

