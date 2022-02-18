Harrisburg – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded Pennsylvania dog owners recently that a dog license is not only a responsibility, but a tangible way to love your dog and bring them home quickly if they are lost. The reminder came in recognition of February as “Love Your Dog, License Your Dog” Month in Pennsylvania.
“The best way to protect your dog is with a license,” said Secretary Redding. “If your pet gets loose or lost, a chip or tattoo is not a guarantee they will be recognized quickly and returned home. A license is. It’s simple -- if you love your dog, license your dog.”
All dogs three months of age and older are required to be licensed. The fee for an annual dog license is $6.50, or $8.50 if the animal is not spayed or neutered. Lifetime licenses are available for dogs with permanent identification such as microchips or tattoos. Discounts are available for qualifying older adults and persons with disabilities.
Licensing dollars support Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, which:
- Reunites licensed lost dogs with their families and gets unlicensed stray dogs to shelters;
- Inspects Pennsylvania kennels and ensures the health and wellbeing of dogs bred, boarded or sheltered there;
- Investigates illegal kennel operators and holds them accountable;
- Pays farmers whose livestock are attacked by stray dogs or coyotes; and
- Protects the public by investigating dog bites, monitoring dangerous dogs and holding their owners accountable.
Pennsylvania dog licenses are available for purchase through Pennsylvania’s county treasurers. To ensure you’re purchasing a legitimate license and not being scammed, skip the search engine and type licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov into your browser’s address bar find your county treasurer’s contact information.
For more information of Pennsylvania’s dog laws, visit agriculture.pa.gov or licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov.