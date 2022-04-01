Annville – During National Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month in April, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) wants to ensure veterans across the commonwealth are aware of the agency’s Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension Program.
Eligible Pennsylvania veterans may qualify to receive a pension of $150 per month. There are more than 2,000 veterans currently enrolled in the program.
“Military veterans all sacrifice in service to their country, but for some the sacrifice is far greater than others,” said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs. “We encourage every eligible veteran who lost a limb or has been paralyzed to apply for this benefit. It is through programs like this where we can show Pennsylvania veterans that their service to our nation is appreciated and not forgotten.”
Eligibility criteria:
- Served in the military honorably.
- Resident of Pennsylvania upon entering the military.
- Suffered a service-connected injury or incurred a disease resulting in the loss or loss of use of two or more extremities (arms/hands or legs/feet).
- At least a 40 percent disability rating compensation rating or higher in each limb as determined and certified by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Pennsylvania veterans should contact their County Veterans Affairs Director in the county they reside to apply. More information about the DMVA Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension Program can be found at Pension Program.
