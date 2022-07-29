Harrisburg –Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently announced new grant funding totaling $955,500 for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and snowmobile facilities and trails in Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania is home to thousands of avid snowmobile and ATV riding enthusiasts, and our trails and amenities attract visitors who spend money in local communities,” Dunn said. “Through these projects we’ll improve upon and expand opportunities across the commonwealth.”

