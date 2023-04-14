Butler — The Department of Veterans Affairs will thank more than 22,000 volunteers for their contributions to Veterans at VA April 16- 22 as part of National Volunteer Week.
Locally, the Butler VA Health Care System will recognize 117 volunteers for driving, directing, serving, and comforting Veterans every day.
“Our mission remains to Honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being. Simply put, we couldn’t do this without our volunteers,” said Sharon Coyle, Butler VA Director. “I encourage everyone in our community to consider this very special kind of service.”
While National Volunteer Week kicks off April 16, VA is inviting everyone in the community to explore how they can use their skills and unique assets to thank Veterans with service of their own any time of the year.
There are many ways to volunteer. For example, the Butler VA’s Voluntary Services started a Comfort Cart to share VA information and small comfort items to Veterans as they wait for their appointments. Volunteer drivers transport Veterans with rides to their medical appointments. There are even virtual volunteer opportunities, such as making Compassionate Care Calls.
“Every volunteer makes such a difference in our Veterans’ lives and enhances the Veteran experience,” said Amy Tomko, Butler VA’s Voluntary Services Officer. “The purposeful commitment of the volunteers provides a sense of worth and honor to both the volunteer and Veteran alike.”
Learn more about volunteer opportunities at the Butler VA, visit https://www.va.gov/butler-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/ or call 878-271-6957.