Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced $1.859 million in federal funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for maintenance and repairs on Tionesta Lake, Cowanesque Lake and Hammond Lakes in the Pennsylvania Wilds region in northern Pennsylvania. The funding comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“This region relies on its natural resources and outdoor recreation to drive its economy and support its communities,” said Senator Casey. “This investment, made possible by the infrastructure law, will help maintain lakes across Northern Pennsylvania and will create jobs and support local economies for generations to come.”
Forest and Tioga Counties are part of the 13-county Pennsylvania Wilds region. Tionesta Lake in Forest County will receive $1.5 million. In Tioga County, Cowanesque Lake will receive $349,000 and Hammond Lakes will receive $10,000. Investments in these lakes will help bolster the Pennsylvania Wilds region’s outdoor recreation and tourism industry.