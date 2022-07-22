ERIE — Pennsylvanians are facing dangerously high temperatures and stifling humidity and those conditions are sticking around for the upcoming weekend. As temperatures rise, the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania offers steps you can take to stay safe.

WHO’S AT RISK? Some people are more at risk of developing a heat-related illness, including adults age 65 and older, those with chronic medical conditions, people who work outside, infants and children and athletes. Some may take medications that make the effects of extreme heat worse. People with heart disease, poor blood circulation, obesity and mental illness are at risk for getting sick if the temperatures climb.

