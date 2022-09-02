Harrisburg, – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Pennsylvania State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger recently reminded Pennsylvanians to abide by state guidelines for harvesting wild ginseng in Pennsylvania.

Wild ginseng harvesting season beginstoday, September 1, and runs until November 30. American Ginseng (Panax quinquefolius), is classified as “Pennsylvania Vulnerable” because it is in danger of decline as a result of frequent removal from its native habitats for commercial or personal use.

