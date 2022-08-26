Harrisburg - Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently announced that the department will be updating regulations applying to the conservation of native wild plants in Pennsylvania.

“Many people don’t realize that there are many more species of plants in the world than there are animals,” Dunn said. “Pennsylvania is home to about 3,000 plant species – about two-thirds of those are considered native to the commonwealth, and 349 of them are currently listed as rare, threatened, or endangered.”

