Harrisburg -- Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman said recently that the deadline is approaching to apply for a pardon for select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal conviction as part of a one-time expedited process through the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons.

More than 1,600 people have already applied for a pardon through the PA Marijuana Pardon Project. The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons is accepting applications through Friday, September 30, 2022.

