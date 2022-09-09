New Hope – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today joined the Friends of Delaware Canal to celebrate the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath as Pennsylvania’s 2022 Trail of the Year.

“We are delighted to honor this diverse, historic trail as Pennsylvania’s 2022 Trail of the Year and are pleased to celebrate the multitude of outdoor recreation opportunities it provides,” Dunn said. “This trail and the Delaware Canal corridor continue to be a destination for so many people looking to spend time outdoors. I am hopeful that even more people become aware of this wonderful area and seek out this gem of a trail because of today’s celebration.”

