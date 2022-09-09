Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently announced it’s offering bigger consumer rebates for electric vehicles, with a focus on working-class households, and providing $3.4 million in Pennsylvania Volkswagen settlement funds for installation of 54 DC fast chargers in 16 locations in major traffic corridors.

“DEP continues to work strategically to support Pennsylvanians’ growing interest in zero-emission electric vehicles, supporting for electric vehicle purchases to working-class Pennsylvanians and funding installation of fast chargers along major traffic corridors in locations where no fast charging infrastructure currently exists,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh.

