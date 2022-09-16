Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently hosted a virtual roundtable with environmentalists honoring the late scientist, ecologist, editor, writer, and Pennsylvania native Rachel Carson for her seminal environmental literary work, “Silent Spring.” A recap of the roundtable is available on DEP’s Facebook homepage.

Carson’s “Silent Spring” was published in 1962, helping to usher in the modern environmental movement and making environmental concerns and issues known to the public. Carson, born in southwestern Pennsylvania, was a scientist who took to writing and was able to communicate the importance of environmental protection for all communities.

