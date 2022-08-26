Regional Committees Map

Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently released the draft 2022 Pennsylvania State Water Plan identifying regional and statewide water resources priorities and recommending statewide and legislative actions to address those priorities. Pennsylvanians are invited to review the draft plan and provide comments on it.

"The Pennsylvania State Water Plan is a powerful tool for all Pennsylvanians working in a professional or volunteer capacity to manage or protect our waters,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh. “I thank the many committee volunteers who shared their expertise to develop this robust draft plan, and encourage everyone to review it and share their thoughts. Public participation is critical to finalizing a plan that sustains Pennsylvania's invaluable water resources."

