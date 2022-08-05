Harrisburg –The Department of Human Services (DHS) recently ​reminded all Medicaid recipients enrolled in a physical health managed care plan to select a new plan by August 16. While no consumers will lose coverage, if someone who needs to choose a new plan does not do so by the deadline, they will be auto-assigned to a new plan.

“I am urging any Medicaid recipient who has not yet done so to review their options, look for plans that include doctors you use and hospitals in your area, and choose a plan that best meets your individual needs before August 16,” said DHS Acting Secretary Meg Snead. “We continue to strive for superior quality of care and services for vulnerable Pennsylvanians, so we want to be sure every Medicaid recipient takes the time to choose the plan that best suits them.”

