Annville – In recognition of National Vietnam Veterans Day on March 29, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is saying “thank you and a long overdue welcome home” to all Pennsylvanians who served in the Vietnam War.
The DMVA is an official partner in the Department of Defense’s Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War.
“We are extremely thankful to Pennsylvania’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifices made on our behalf,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “It is important to remember the heroism, bravery and sacrifices of Vietnam-era veterans and their families. As time passes, it is crucial that we do not let the memory of our fallen war heroes fade. We must also continue to honor and search for the more than 1,600 service members who are still listed as missing in action. Everyone who served in this war deserves our admiration and thanks -- not just today -- but every day.”
The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 permanently designates that every year March 29 will be celebrated as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. It was on March 29, 1973, when combat and combat support units withdrew from South Vietnam.
In 2019, the last one of the 3,150 photos of Pennsylvanians who died in the Vietnam War was found and posted on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s (VVMF) virtual Wall of Faces. For four years, the DMVA partnered with the VVMF in Washington, D.C., to find a photo of every Pennsylvanian whose name appears on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall – commonly referred to as The Wall.
The VVMF has been posting the photos on the virtual Wall of Faces to put a face and a story to every name, allowing these Vietnam veterans to be honored by family, friends and others from around the world. Currently, only 18 photos are needed from Michigan, New York, Puerto Rico and Virginia to complete the Wall of Faces. Information about the remaining photos needed can be found at: Wall Of Faces Photos Needed.
To view the virtual Wall of Faces, including those from Pennsylvania, go to www.vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces.
Read Governor Tom Wolf’s proclamation commemorating Vietnam War Veterans Day at https://bit.ly/3IfY7sg.