Annville – The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will host the first in a five-part series of virtual Veteran Town Halls on March 16, from 5-6:30 p.m. The topic will be veteran suicide prevention, with a focus on the support and resources available to veterans throughout the commonwealth.
Attendees can participate by using this WebEx link. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions of the presenters live during the WebEx through the chat feature.
Presenters for this first event will be Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, DMVA deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs; and Rick Hamp of DMVA, Pennsylvania’s lead for the federal Veterans Administration – Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and Their Families.
“We are excited to interact with veterans and their advocates to let them know that they are not alone, help is available,” said Weigl. “About 20 veterans commit suicide every day across America, but it does not have to be that way. It is important that we keep the conversation going and let veterans know the resources that are available to support them. This Town Hall is one way to achieve that goal.”
The series will provide the commonwealth’s nearly 800,000 veterans with a convenient platform to learn and ask questions about programs and services earned through their military service.
The following are the dates, times and topics for the four remaining 2022 Virtual Veteran Town Hall events:
- May 18, 2022, 5-6:30 p.m. – Serving Older Veterans
- July 13, 2022, 5-6:30 p.m. – Resources for Homeless Veterans
- Sept. 14, 2022, 5-6:30 p.m. – Transportation Issues Facing Veterans
- Nov. 2, 2022, 5-6:30 p.m. – Honoring Veterans for Their Service and Sacrifice
Visit DMVA’s website, Twitter or Facebook pages two weeks prior to each Town Hall for the WebEx link.