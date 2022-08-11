Annville – As the school year approaches, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) wants eligible veterans with children to know that financial assistance is available to those attending post-high school education or training at an approved institution in the commonwealth through its Educational Gratuity Program.
“Every veteran has sacrificed in service to our nation, but some have sacrificed on a different level. This program is one way to show our gratitude while keeping our commitment of caring for their families,” said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general of Veterans Affairs. “Eligible veterans whose children are planning to attend college or trade school after high school should not hesitate to apply for assistance through the Educational Gratuity Program.”