WASHINGTON, D.C.– In his first week back in D.C. after being sworn in, Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman co-sponsored four pieces of legislation.
“I was proud to hit the ground running in D.C. and co-sponsor these vital pieces of legislation. These bills all deliver on promises I made during our campaign, to combat gun violence, expand health care services, improve wages, and increase voting rights and representation for people across the country,” said Sen. Fetterman.
Sen. Fetterman’s first slate of cosponsorships follow through on multiple promises he made during his campaign: to guarantee and expand access to health care, especially for our seniors; to enact commonsense gun reform; to provide better wages for workers; and to give Washington, D.C. the congressional representation it deserves.
Sen. Fetterman co-sponsored a bill led by fellow Pennsylvania Senator and Chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging Bob Casey titled the Better Care Better Jobs Act, to enhance funding for Medicaid home and community-based services to benefit seniors and Americans living with disabilities.
Sen. Fetterman also joined 39 of his colleagues in co-sponsoring a bill to ban assault weapons. This legislation aims to combat the nation’s gun violence epidemic by regulating the sale of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and other high-capacity ammunition feeding devices.
Sen. Fetterman also backed the Federal Adjustment of Income Rates (FAIR) Act, which would provide federal employees with an 8.7% pay increase in 2024, and the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, which would make Washington, D.C. the 51st state, give its citizens full representation in Congress, and ensure that the citizens and elected leaders of the District of Columbia have full authority over local affairs.
Also last week, Sen. Fetterman announced his assignments to the powerful U.S. Senate Committees on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; and Environment & Public Works. He will also serve on the critical Joint Economic Committee and the Special Committee on Aging.