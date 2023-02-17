WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman recently voted to confirm three judicial nominees and advance the nomination of one more. The Senate to date has confirmed over 100 judges during President Joe Biden’s administration.
“It was an honor to cast my votes to confirm these judges, who are part of the most qualified and diverse slate of judicial appointments in history and will help deliver more balance and fairness to our justice system. We’re just getting started,” said Senator Fetterman.
Senator Fetterman cast his vote to confirm Gina R. Mendez-Miro, of Puerto Rico, to be United States District Judge for the District of Puerto Rico; Lindsay C. Jenkins, of Illinois, to be United States District Judge for the Northern District of Illinois; and Matthew L. Garcia, of New Mexico, to be United States District Judge for the District of New Mexico.
Senator Fetterman also voted to advance the nomination of Adrienne C. Nelson, of Oregon, to be United States District Judge for the District of Oregon.
Senator Fetterman cast his vote for the historic confirmation of Judge Cindy Chung to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers all of Pennsylvania. Judge Chung is the first Asian Pacific American to serve on the Third Circuit and only the seventh Asian Pacific American woman to serve on any federal circuit court.