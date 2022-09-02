Harrisburg – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier recently encouraged Pennsylvania employers and workers to enroll in workplace safety training designed to reduce worker injuries and illnesses in the warehousing, storage and distribution industries.
Through the Pennsylvania Training for Health and Safety (PATHS) program, L&I’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation will offer a free webinar on warehouse safety Friday, Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m.
L&I designed the webinar in response to a recent announcement from the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that it has launched a regional initiative in Pennsylvania and throughout the Mid-Atlantic region to identify hazardous working conditions in the growing warehousing industry and hold employers accountable for compliance with OSHA safety standards. According to federal data, injury rates among workers in the warehousing and storage industry are higher than the U.S. average among all private industries.
“Safety culture is vital to a robust workforce and L&I remains committed to supporting Pennsylvania employers and workers in their efforts to create safe workplaces through proactive, evidence-based solutions,” Berrier said. “The safest workplaces are ones where the responsibility for safety is shared by everyone at every level of the organization. Employers who want to create this culture and identify opportunities for enhanced safety should engage with L&I. We’re here to help.”
Workplace safety standards are governed at the federal level by OSHA. L&I supports workplace safety throughout the commonwealth through various programs and training. Launched in 2012, PATHS is a free and comprehensive statewide service that provides safety training sessions and other resources. PATHS training can be customized for an employer’s needs to prevent workplace safety incidents. More than 45,000 people annually participate in these trainings.
The PATHS warehouse safety training webinar on September 9 will provide information on the proper methods of safe lifting and material handling; hazards associated with material storage, and dock safety as well as corrective methods that can be used to avoid incidents; safe operation of forklifts; safe methods for chemical storage, exposure and disposal; methods for preventing slips, trips and falls; emergency action plans; and the proper use of fire extinguishers.
OSHA has also called attention to a recent increase in workplace fatalities in Southcentral Pennsylvania. Since October 2021, 21 workers have died at workplaces in the 14 counties covered by OSHA’s Harrisburg office
L&I reminds employers of the resources available through the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Health and Safety Division to ensure the safety of employees at Pennsylvania workplaces.
In the past 25 years, the bureau has certified more than 12,800 workplace safety committees at Pennsylvania workplaces, allowing employers to reduce their worker’s compensation policy premium by 5%. Established in 1997, the committees protect more than 1.6 million workers across Pennsylvania.
The department’s annual Workers’ Compensation Conference gathers employers, workers, attorneys, and judges from across the commonwealth for collaboration on best practices, workplace injury prevention and reasonable enforcement of workers’ compensation policy and laws. In addition, the Workers’ Compensation and Workplace Safety Annual Report provides an annual update to the public on workplace injuries and fatalities.
To learn more about L&I’s Workers’ Compensation Safety Services, upcoming conferences, seminars, and training, visit the bureau’s webpage.