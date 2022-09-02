Harrisburg – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier recently encouraged Pennsylvania employers and workers to enroll in workplace safety training designed to reduce worker injuries and illnesses in the warehousing, storage and distribution industries.

Through the Pennsylvania Training for Health and Safety (PATHS) program, L&I’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation will offer a free webinar on warehouse safety Friday, Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m.

