HARRISBURG: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported today that the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during July 2022 was $429,073,746 an increase of 1.28% compared to revenue generated in July 2021.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/.

