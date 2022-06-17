HARRISBURG: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported recently that the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during May 2022 was $447,794,294 an increase of 8.38% compared to revenue generated in May 2021.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/.
The following chart compiles all revenue generated in May 2022 by casinos along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors and includes a comparison to total revenue generated last May:
- Hollywood Casino at Penn National — $62,840,690 (May 2022); $62,972,784 (May 2021); -0.21% (percent change).
- Parx Casino — $57,495,369; $61,787,881; -6.95%
- Valley Forge Casino Resort — $52,763,583; $42,106,295; 25.31%
- Wind Creek Bethlehem — $48,832,492; $37,131,158; 31.51%
- Rivers Casino Philadelphia — $47,402,248; $48,080,099; -1.41%
- Rivers Casino Pittsburgh — $31,514,439; $29,485,027; 6.88%
- Hollywood Casino at the Meadows — $23,586,913; $20,603,875; 14.48%
- Live! Casino Philadelphia — $22,904,304; $20,163,119; 13.60%
- Mohegan Sun Pocono — $20,932,525; $20,574,170; 1.74%
- Mount Airy Casino Resort — $20,594,770; $24,370,700; -15.49%
- Harrah's Philadelphia — $18,506,656; $18,726,510; -1.17%
- Presque Isle Downs and Casino — $10,768,663; $10,798,006; -0.27%
- Live! Casino Pittsburgh — $9,565,246; $8,548,070; 11.90%
- Hollywood Casino York — $7,209,939; n/a; n/a
- Hollywood Casino Morgantown — $5,555,936; $268,069; 1972.57%
- Video Gaming Terminals— $3,667,234; $3,601,864; 1.81%
- Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin — $2,085,945; $2,001,891; 4.20%
- Fantasy Contests — $1,567,341; $1,962,644; -20.14%
- Statewide Total — $447,794,294; $413,182,161; 8.38%
Total tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $181,638,712 during May 2022.