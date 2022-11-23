HARRISBURG: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported recently that the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during October 2022 was $450,238,963, an increase of 5.71% compared to revenue generated in October 2021.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/.
The following chart compiles all revenue generated in October 2022 by casinos along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors and includes a comparison to total revenue generated last October.
- Hollywood Casino at Penn National — $68,705,298 (October 2022); $57,063,431 (October 2021); 20.40% (percent change)
- Valley Forge Casino Resort — $56,484,307; $42,873,928; 31.75%
- Parx Casino — $54,945,664; $57,378,359; -4.24%
- Rivers Casino Philadelphia — $48,997,956; $46,269,529; 5.90%
- Wind Creek Bethlehem — $43,833,851; $46,229,880; -5.18%
- Rivers Casino Pittsburgh — $31,674,244; $32,328,608; -2.02%
- Hollywood Casino at the Meadows — $23,193,445; $24,325,897; -4.66%
- Live! Casino Philadelphia — $23,002,717; $18,754,718; 22.65%
- Mount Airy Casino Resort — $20,965,933; $21,890,619; -4.22%
- Mohegan Pennsylvania — $19,819,713; $21,582,463; -8.17%
- Harrah's Philadelphia — $17,102,197; $19,385,800; -11.78%
- Presque Isle Downs and Casino — $9,837,136; $11,740,331; -16.21%
- Live! Casino Pittsburgh — $8,978,437; $9,442,970; -4.92%
- Hollywood Casino York — $8,028,574; $7,366,618; 8.99%
- Hollywood Casino Morgantown — $6,526,232; $346,496; 1783.50%
- Video Gaming Terminals — $3,547,774; $3,373,559; 5.16%
- Fantasy Contests — $2,771,894; $3,695,341; -24.99%
- Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin — $1,823,594; $1,868,213; -2.39%
- Statewide Total — $450,238,963; $425,916,762; 5.71%
Total tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $183,737,305 during October 2022.