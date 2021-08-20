HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board posted reports on its website that show that the combined total revenue in July 2021 generated from all forms of gaming regulated by the Board along with fantasy contests was $423,657,956. That represents the highest monthly revenue total to date for games regulated by the Board.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet casino-type gaming (iGaming), sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/.
The Board notes that revenue from land-based casino games was particularly strong with monthly table games achieving a record for revenue and slot machine revenue placing 4th all time for a month.
In releasing the July figures, the Board again noted that due to Covid-19 restrictions casinos were operating last year with reduced slot and table games capacity and occupancy limits with two facilities were closed for a portion July 2020:
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh was closed from July 3 to July 9
Rivers Casino Philadelphia was closed from July 1 to 16.
Therefore, while revenue comparisons are made in this release against the previous year, to provide a fairer comparison of this month’s revenue figures the Board is once again providing, where appropriate, a comparison of this year’s revenue against that of July 2019 when Covid-19 restrictions were not in place and all casinos operated for the entirety of the month. Using that comparison, this month’s total revenue was 51% above that of July 2019 when the total revenue was $281,482,227.
The following chart compiles all revenue generated in July 2021 by casinos along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors and includes a comparison to total revenue generated last July.
- Parx Casino — $64,057,877 (July 2021); $59,850,558 (July 2020); 7.03% (Percent change).
- Hollywood Casino at Penn National — $53,620,190; $27,890,918; 92.25%
- Rivers Casino Philadelphia — $50,204,676; $25,036,892; 100.52%
- Wind Creek Bethlehem — $43,944,110; $28,040,019; 56.72%
- Valley Forge Casino Resort — $35,333,418; $18,998,731; 85.98%
- Rivers Casino Pittsburgh — $34,181,877; $16,868,287; 102.64%
- Mount Airy Casino Resort — $25,759,845; $27,790,085; -7.31%
- Mohegan Sun Pocono — $23,138,219; $19,500,985; 18.65%
- Live! Casino Philadelphia — $22,906,425; n/a; n/a
- The Meadows Casino — $20,671,781; $18,114,929; 14.11%
- Harrah's Philadelphia — $18,302,779; $25,862,914; -29.23%
- Presque Isle Downs and Casino — $13,299,693; $9,493,880; 40.09%
- Live! Casino Pittsburgh — $9,850,627; n/a; n/a
- Video Gaming Terminals — $3,754,668; $2,069,180; 81.46%
- Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin — $2,490,903; $2,608,648; -4.51%
- Fantasy Contests — $1,570,073; $925,738; 69.60%
- Hollywood Casino Morgantown — $570,794; n/a; n/a
- Statewide Total — $423,657,956; $283,051,763; 49.68%