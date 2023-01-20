HARRISBURG: It was another record year for legalized gaming regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) with revenue nearly a half billion dollars higher than the previous year.
In calendar year 2022, the combined revenue of slot machine, table games, sports wagering, iGaming, video gaming terminals (VGTs) and fantasy contests totaled $5,211,303,191 compared to $4,734,552,201 in 2021.
A comparison of combined revenue is below:
2022:
Slot Machine Revenue: $2,390,757,300
iGaming Revenue: $1,364,392,468
Table Games Revenue: $990,568,468
Sports Wagering Revenue: $401,208,108
VGT's Revenue: $42,079,447
Fantasy Sports Contests Revenue: $22,297,399
Total Gaming Revenue: $5,211,303,191
2021:
Slot Machine Revenue: $2,287,529,465
iGaming Revenue: $1,112,855,937
Table Games Revenue: $924,902,965
Sports Wagering Revenue: $340,113,160
VGT's Revenue: $39,852,039
Fantasy Sports Contests Revenue: $29,298,635
Total Gaming Revenue: $4,734,552,201
This also resulted in record combined tax revenue production from gaming in 2022 of $2,123,015,118 compared to $1,931,219,603 in 2021. Tax revenue figures reflect amounts generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue.