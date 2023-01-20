HARRISBURG: It was another record year for legalized gaming regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) with revenue nearly a half billion dollars higher than the previous year.

In calendar year 2022, the combined revenue of slot machine, table games, sports wagering, iGaming, video gaming terminals (VGTs) and fantasy contests totaled $5,211,303,191 compared to $4,734,552,201 in 2021.

A comparison of combined revenue is below:

2022:

Slot Machine Revenue: $2,390,757,300

iGaming Revenue: $1,364,392,468

Table Games Revenue: $990,568,468

Sports Wagering Revenue: $401,208,108

VGT's Revenue: $42,079,447

Fantasy Sports Contests Revenue: $22,297,399

Latest Videos

Total Gaming Revenue: $5,211,303,191

2021:

Slot Machine Revenue: $2,287,529,465

iGaming Revenue: $1,112,855,937

Table Games Revenue: $924,902,965

Sports Wagering Revenue: $340,113,160

VGT's Revenue: $39,852,039

Fantasy Sports Contests Revenue: $29,298,635

Total Gaming Revenue: $4,734,552,201

This also resulted in record combined tax revenue production from gaming in 2022 of $2,123,015,118 compared to $1,931,219,603 in 2021. Tax revenue figures reflect amounts generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos