HARRISBURG: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) reported recently that the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during April 2023 was $476,723,131, an increase of 3.27% compared to revenue generated in April 2022.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the PGCB include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). The PGCB has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/.
The following chart compiles all revenue generated in April 2023 by casinos along with fantasy contests and VGTs operated by other vendors and includes a comparison to total revenue generated in April 2022.
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course — $74,438,892 (2023); $65,578,930 (2022); 13.51% (percent change).
Valley Forge Casino Resort — $63,879,036; $57,360,531; 11.36%
Parx Casino — $55,269,233; $57,065,721; -3.15%
Wind Creek Bethlehem — $47,705,213; $49,467,064; -3.56%
Rivers Casino Philadelphia — $45,938,417; $49,134,718; -6.51%
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh — $33,155,807; $31,580,942; 4.99%
Hollywood Casino at the Meadows — $26,053,840; $20,992,967; 24.11%
Live! Casino Philadelphia — $24,553,822; $25,640,507; -4.24%
Mount Airy Casino Resort — $22,801,213; $20,118,284; 13.34%
Mohegan Pennsylvania — $20,677,705; $22,626,524; -8.61%
Harrah's Philadelphia — $18,443,017; $20,092,750; -8.21%
Live! Casino Pittsburgh — $9,811,229; $10,105,866; -2.92%
Presque Isle Downs and Casino — $9,062,561; $11,076,244; -18.18%
Hollywood Casino York — $8,691,414; $8,102,910; 7.26%
Hollywood Casino Morgantown — $6,746,127; $5,094,764; 32.41%
Video Gaming Terminals — $3,534,347; $3,750,735; -5.77%
Parx Shippensburg — $2,770,228; n/a; n/a
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin — $1,639,632; $2,123,735; -22.79%
Fantasy Contests — $1,551,398; $1,711,425; -9.35%
Statewide Total — $476,723,131; $461,624,617; 3.27%