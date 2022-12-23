Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until Noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. &&