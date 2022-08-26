Harrisburg – Governor Tom Wolf has signed more than 2,000 pardons since he first took office in 2015, and with these pardons comes a fresh start for these Pennsylvanians and their families.

“Pardoning more than 2,000 Pennsylvanians ​is one of the greatest honors of my time in office,” said Gov. Wolf. “We all deserve the opportunity to learn from our mistakes and do better tomorrow—but, oftentimes, a record prevents positive forward motion, sparking a repetitive cycle of defeat. I firmly believe that with restored rights, pardoned Pennsylvanians prove themselves by stepping up and giving back to our communities.”

