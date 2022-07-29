State College – Governor Tom Wolf recently celebrated the success of his PA GI Bill, also known as the Military Family Education Program (MFEP), which allows members of the Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG) to earn college benefits for their spouse and children.

The PA GI Bill was the first program of its kind in the nation when he signed it into law on July 1, 2019 and now has more than 3,300 dependents of Pennsylvania Army and Air Guard members enrolled for the opportunity to receive free or low cost higher education.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos