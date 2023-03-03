Harrisburg – Governor Josh Shapiro last week announced he will propose a three-year tax incentive of up to $2,500 a year for newly certified teachers, nurses, and police officers in his upcoming Budget Address.
Shapiro said he understands the critical workforce shortage the Commonwealth faces and is committed to taking action to support workers and businesses.
“I’ll be proposing a new $2,500 personal income tax credit to hire new cops, teachers, and new nurses every year for at least the next three years,” Governor Shapiro told KYW Newsradio and KDKA. “It’s going to help us put more teachers in the classroom, more nurses in the hospital, and more police officers and troopers in our communities.”
Earlier this week, Governor Shapiro also shared that his upcoming budget proposal will include a 50% increase for the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program and a 25% increase in funding for computer science and STEM education through Pennsylvania’s PA Smart Program.
Building an economy that works for everyone, ensuring that every Pennsylvania child receives a quality education, and making communities across the Commonwealth safer are Governor Shapiro’s top priorities — and Pennsylvanians can expect to see these priorities reflected in his first Budget Address on Tuesday, March 7.