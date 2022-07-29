York – Governor Tom Wolf recently visited the Early Learning Center at Crispus Attucks in York to highlight his new state child tax credit program, modeled after the federal program, to support Pennsylvania’s working families and ensure unbarred access to high-quality early childhood education.

“Cost should never be a barrier for parents looking for an educational, safe, supportive, and fun environment for their children while they’re at work each day,” said Gov. Wolf. “With cost as a barrier our workforce suffers and the success of Pennsylvanians is stifled. I wanted to create this state-level child care tax credit to support our hard working families, our workforce, our children, and our combined success in this commonwealth.”

