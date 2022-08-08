York – Governor Tom Wolf was joined this week by business and economic leaders at the York County Economic Alliance to celebrate Pennsylvania’s new, lower Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate that puts Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% for a healthier, more competitive business environment that attracts good-paying jobs and moves our economy forward.

“I’ve been calling for a lower Corporate Net Income Tax rate since I first took office and I’m thrilled that we were able to make this happen in my last budget,” said Gov. Wolf. “This lower rate is a game-changer for business in PA. We’re going to ensure tax fairness, make Pennsylvania a top location for businesses, and bring new, good-paying jobs here for Pennsylvanians.”

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos