HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus Leaders recently sent a letter to the heads of the University of Pittsburgh, Penn State University, Temple University and Lincoln University encouraging each institution to roll back announced plans to increase tuition and fees for the upcoming academic year.

According to the Leaders’ letter, the recent news that Gov. Tom Wolf will be using a pandemic response discretionary account to provide these universities with their sought-after 5% increase should lead these universities to halt planned tuition increases.

