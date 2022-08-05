Harrisburg – First Lady Frances Wolf and Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty recently joined students, faculty, and vested partners at Millersville University to announce the Hunger-Free Campus Initiative to help students at risk of hunger to access free, healthy food on college campuses across Pennsylvania.

“Hunger is a devastating reality affecting too many of Pennsylvania’s postsecondary students as they strive to further their education, and today I am proud to say that, here in Pennsylvania, we are refusing to accept it,” said First Lady Wolf. “I invite all of Pennsylvania’s institutions of higher education to apply for the Hunger-Free Campus designation and join their dedicated colleagues in ensuring our students have access to the tools they need to succeed, especially nutritious food.”

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Trending Food Videos